Man Utd team news: OGS confirms double injury blow ahead of Derby + Pogba update
Manchester United will be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday night.
Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on several members of his squad.
The Red Devils boss confirmed that Daniel James is set to miss the trip to Derby tomorrow night as the winger is still nursing a knock which he picked up during the Europa League win over Club Brugge last week. The injury is only thought to be a minor one but it kept James out of the draw at Everton and he’ll also miss out on Thursday night.
In a double blow for Man Utd, Solskjaer also revealed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to be ruled out of the FA Cup fifth round clash after picking up a back injury at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Norwegian coach also provided the latest on Paul Pogba and confirmed the midfielder is now working outside with the physios but is going to need some time to build-up his fitness after spending several weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“Yeah [James will] probably miss out on this one as well and Marcus and Paul are still out and I think Aaron might be struggling,”
“He’s got a test today, but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out.
“Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week. So then let’s see how long that will take, but he’ll need some time to train to get his football fitness back.”
Striker Marcus Rashford is also still unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury but defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah could be involved in the squad tomorrow after making their returns with the U23’s on Monday night.
United head to Pride Park off the back of a decent run that’s seen them secure impressive wins over Chelsea, Watford and Brugge while they got a solid point at Everton on Sunday so Solskjaer will be confident of beating Derby to book their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.