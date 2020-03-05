[Teams] Derby vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Pride Park
Manchester United take on Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Pride Park this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rotated his squad once again as Sergio Romero comes in for David De Gea between the sticks while Eric Bailly replaces Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four with the former Leicester City star ruled out due to an ankle issue.
Victor Lindelof keeps his place in defence along with Luke Shaw but Diogo Dalot is recalled at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka ruled out due to a back injury. Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are named on the bench.
Scott McTominay continues in midfield alongside Fred while the Manchester United boss has resisted the temptation to rest Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese international once again lines-up in the attacking midfield position.
Anthony Martial is given a rest so Odion Ighalo starts up front with Jesse Lingard offering support while Juan Mata also comes in to the United attack with Mason Greenwood named among the substitutes.
As for Derby, as expected, Wayne Rooney starts against his former side and he’ll be looking to continue his fine form since arriving back in England in January.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Derby
Roos; Bogle, Forsyth, Evans, Lowe; Knight, Rooney, Bird, Sibley; Lawrence, Waghorn
Subs: Hamer, Shinnie, Marriott, Clarke, Martin, Davies, Whittaker
Man Utd
Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo
Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Williams, Pereira, Matic, Greenwood, Martial.