Key man ruled out as Solskjaer makes 6 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs LASK
Manchester United take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero has started in the majority of cup games this season so he’s expected to be recalled between the sticks with David De Gea making way.
Defence: Solskjaer is likely to deploy a back four against LASK so we should see Luke Shaw keeping his place as he’s been in good form lately. That would mean Brandon Williams dropping to the bench.
There have been reports suggesting that Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn’t travelled to Austria but Solskjaer gave no mention of the full-back being out in his press conference. Assuming he’s available, Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back but Diogo Dalot won’t feature as he wasn’t included in the travelling squad after missing training on Wednesday.
Harry Maguire should continue in the middle of defence but we might see Man Utd making a change alongside him with Eric Bailly coming in and Victor Lindelof given a rest.
Midfield: Paul Pogba is due to resume full training next week as he looks to step-up his return from an ankle injury but this game comes too soon so the Frenchman remains unavailable for selection.
Scott McTominay is expected to be recalled after being named on the bench against City. Fred should keep his place in midfield so Nemanja Matic may be the man to make way against LASK.
Bruno Fernandes continued his excellent start to life in Manchester with another impressive performance at the weekend and he’s expected to keep his place in the attacking midfield role. Andreas Pereira will have to settle for a place on the bench.
Attack: Man Utd have been dealt a big blow ahead of the game as Anthony Martial has been ruled out after picking up an injury during the win over Man City at the weekend so Solskjaer will have to make a change up front.
With Marcus Rashford still recovering from a back injury, Odion Ighalo is set to start in attack tomorrow night and the striker will be looking to continue his impressive start to life at Old Trafford following his move in January.
United may freshen things up further with Daniel James dropping to the bench. Jesse Lingard hasn’t travelled to Austria so we could see Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood recalled to start on the wings after they were named among the subs on Sunday.
Here is how we think Manchester United will line-up: