Man Utd confident of signing £120m Liverpool target after transfer talks with agent
Manchester United are confident of signing Liverpool target Jadon Sancho after holding contract talks with the player’s agent, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via the Metro.
Sancho – who turned 20 today – was part of the youth ranks at Manchester City but joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 after failing to force his way into the first team set-up and he’s developed into one of the hottest properties in world football during his time in Germany.
The youngster has provided 17 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season and he’s already a regular in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad so it’s no wonder he’s attracting plenty of interest from major Premier League clubs.
The Express says Liverpool are among those chasing Sancho’s signature this summer with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp seemingly hoping to bring in competition for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield.
Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the England international with the Evening Standard reporting recently that the Blues are ready to meet Dortmund’s £120m valuation to sign Sancho this summer.
However, it looks like Manchester United have moved into pole position as Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, via the Metro, claims the Red Devils are confident of wrapping-up a deal for the attacker despite the coronavirus pandemic complicating negotiations.
Romano says United have been holding talks with Sancho’s agent for two months and are already working on the terms of a contract so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing increasingly confident of bagging one of his key summer transfer targets.
Speaking on an Instagram Live session, Romano is quoted by the Metro as saying:
“Manchester United have been in contact with Jadon Sancho’s agent for two months and are working on his contract.
“The coronavirus pandemic is making it hard to communicate with Borussia Dortmund. United are confident.”
Solskjaer is expected to be active in the market this summer as he looks to turn Man Utd into title challengers again and Sancho would obviously be a sensational signing if the Manchester giants could pull it off.
However, you’d expect Sancho to want Champions League football if he’s to leave Dortmund so the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will be praying United don’t qualify for Europe’s elite competition once the season finally gets back underway.