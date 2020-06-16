Man Utd plot swoop for £40m star as Solskjaer looks to strengthen attack

Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign £40m-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his attack this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Solskjaer is expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as he tries to build a squad capable of competing for major honours again next season and the Norwegian coach wants to bring in another attacking midfielder.

United have been strongly linked with Jadon Sancho but the Daily Mail says the England international is set to remain at Borussia Dortmund for another year as the Manchester giants are unwilling to meet his £100m price-tag.

The uncertain financial climate means Man Utd are reluctant to splash out huge fees this summer so Solskjaer is eyeing alternatives to Sancho and the newspaper says Bailey has emerged as a serious target.

The 22-year-old has been with Leverkusen since joining the club from Genk in 2017 and he’s put-in some impressive performances with the youngster providing 24 goals and 14 assists in his 110 appearances so far.

Bailey still has three years left on his contract at the Bay Arena but the Daily Mail says Leverkusen could do business if an offer of around £40m was put on the table – which would make the winger a much cheaper alternative to Sancho.

The report says United are now giving ‘serious consideration’ to launching a swoop to sign Bailey this summer and the Jamaican international could be a shrewd piece of business if a deal was agreed.

Bailey is predominantly a left winger but is comfortable with either foot so can also play out on the right of through the middle as a central attacking midfielder and his versatility would be a very useful asset for Solskjaer to have at his disposal.

The youngster is full of pace and has experience playing in European competitions having featured in the Champions League and the Europa League for Leverkusen so he knows what it takes at the top level.

I still think Man Utd will do all they can to sign Sancho this summer as he is destined to become a worldwide star but Bailey would be an excellent back-up option if they fail to get a deal agreed with Dortmund.