Team news update: Key Liverpool duo doubtful, Everton without at least 4 players

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening. Here is the latest team news ahead of the game…

The run-away Premier League leaders will look to take another step towards their first title in 30 years this weekend but they may have to face Everton without two of their key players. According to The Athletic, both Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson are fitness concerns ahead of the trip across Stanley Park.

Salah was absent from training on Wednesday after missing Liverpool’s behind-closed-doors friendly win over Blackburn last week so it appears the Egyptian is carrying a knock which could rule him out of Sunday’s clash with Everton.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce, who has close ties to Liverpool, says Robertson – who also missed the win over Blackburn – is also a fitness doubt for the game due to an unspecified injury problem so The Reds are sweating over the fitness of two important players.

No doubt Jurgen Klopp will give Salah and Robertson every opportunity to prove their fitness and put themselves in contention for the Merseyside Derby but the duo are expected to be further assessed at Melwood today.

Divock Origi is favourite to start in attack if Salah is ruled out while James Milner should deputise for Robertson at left-back if the Scottish international isn’t risked against the Toffees.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will continue to be without the services of Xherdan Shaqiri as the Swiss international is still recovering from a calf injury but otherwise Klopp has a healthy squad to choose from.

Everton injury woes

The same can not be said for Everton as they have a number of injury issues to deal with and Carlo Ancelotti could be without as many as six players for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday night.

Theo Walcott is out with an abdominal injury, Yerry Mina is still working his way back from a thigh injury while Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines with an Achilles injury that required surgery.

Striker Cenk Tosun is also set to miss the game this weekend with a knee problem while Andre Gomes is a doubt with a knock. Fabian Delph will also need to be assessed at training today as he’s carrying a muscle issue so Ancelotti has plenty of problems to deal with as he looks to delay Liverpool’s coronation with a win at Goodison.