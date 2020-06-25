[Teams] Chelsea vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place when they take on Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Frank Lampard welcomes Jorginho back into the squad after he missed the win over Aston Villa through suspension but the Italian has to settle for a place on the bench as Ross Barkley lines-up alongside N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount in midfield.

Andreas Christensen starts alongside Antonio Rudiger in the Chelsea defence and Marcos Alonso keeps his place at left-back. Olivier Giroud leads the line up front after scoring at the weekend so Tammy Abraham is among the subs again.

Willian starts in attack and Christian Pulisic comes in after scoring off the bench last time out. Pedro is the man to make way while Ruben Loftus-Cheek also drops to the bench.

Pep Guardiola shuffles his pack once again with Benjamin Mendy recalled at left-back while Fernandinho partners Aymeric Laporte in defence. Kyle Walker starts at right-back.

Kevin De Bruyne comes in to join Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan in the midfield with David Silva making way. Raheem Sterling, Rihad Mahrez and Bernardo make-up the City attack with Gabriel Jesus among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Mount, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Subs: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Abraham

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Jesus, Zinchenko, Sane, Silva, Otamendi, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer