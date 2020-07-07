[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Chelsea will be looking to cement their position in the top four when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight [6pm kick-off].

Boss Frank Lampard has decided to leave Jorginho on the bench despite N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic being unavailable due to injury. Youngster Billy Gilmour is the man who comes in to the midfield while Mason Mount and Ross Barkley also keep their places in the middle of the park.

Chelsea don’t make any changes to the defence that started during the win over Watford at the weekend so Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James keep their places in the full-back positions with Marcos Alonso named on the bench.

Antonio Rudiger must also settle for a place among the substitutes once again as Kurt Zouma is preferred alongside Andreas Christensen in the middle of the Chelsea back four this evening.

Olivier Giroud keeps his place up front so Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi are on the bench while Willian and Christian Pulisic support the Frenchman in attack. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro are attacking options for Lampard from the bench.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha starts along with Christian Benteke in attack while Gary Cahill lines-up against his former club as he starts with Scott Dann in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Meyer, Townsend, Sakho, Hennessey, McCarthy, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick, Riedewald

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, James, Gilmour, Mount, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Abraham.