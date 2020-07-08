20-goal star ‘excited’ to join Man Utd, £90m deal could be finalised this month

Jadon Sancho is ‘excited’ at the prospect of joining Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are prepared to strike a £90m deal before August 10th, according to the Mirror.

Sancho has enjoyed a superb season at the Westfalonstadion having contributed 20 goals and 20 assists in his 44 appearances in all competitions and his huge potential has caught the attention of Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing with Liverpool and Man City for the title next year and Sancho is reportedly his prime target.

Speculation has been intensifying in recent weeks and the Mirror now claims that Sancho wants to leave Dortmund and is ‘excited’ at the prospect of moving to Old Trafford to link-up with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The newspaper suggests that agreeing personal terms won’t be a problem amid reports Sancho has already agreed a long-term contract worth at least £140,000-a-week so all that remains if for a fee to be settled with Dortmund.

The newspaper says:

Sancho wants to leave Dortmund and is excited at the prospect of teaming up with fellow attackers Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. Agreeing personal terms with Sancho will not be a problem for United, with the only issue left to resolve the fee they must pay for one of Europe’s most exciting young players.

Recent reports indicated Dortmund wanted over £100m for Sancho, however, the Mirror says their stance has softened and they are now prepared to do business if Man Utd put £90m on the table.

However, the Bundesliga giants don’t want the transfer saga to run throughout the summer so the report claims Dortmund have told United any deal must be finalised before they head to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp on August 10th.

If Manchester United are prepared to pay Dortmund’s £90m asking price and personal terms have already been agreed, then a deal could be swiftly wrapped-up and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sancho become a United player later this month.

The 20-year-old would be a sensational signing for Solskjaer as he’s become one of the most exciting attackers in world football since joining Dortmund in an £8m deal from Man City three years ago.

Sancho is predominantly a right winger so he could form a potentially devastating attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial next season. With Fernandes adding more creativity and Mason Greenwood developing superbly well, Man Utd would have one of the most feared attacks in the league if Sancho moves to Old Trafford this summer.