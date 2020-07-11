[Teams] Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Chelsea can cement their top four status with a win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is without the injured N’Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour so Jorginho is handed a recall in midfield after impressing off the bench in midweek. Ross Barkley and Mason Mount keep their places so the fit-again Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place on the bench.

Tammy Abraham also comes back into the Chelsea side as he replaces Olivier Giroud up front after breaking his goal drought with the winner against Crystal Palace in midweek. Willian keeps his place on the right-wing following some excellent displays recently while Christian Pulisic once again starts after scoring on Tuesday night.

Lampard has stuck with the same back four that started at Selhurst Park so Reece James keeps his place at right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta starting from the left. Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen are the preferred choice at centre-back so Antonio Rudiger has to settle for a place on the bench again.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is named among the Chelsea substitutes along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Michy Batshuayi so Lampard has plenty of options if he needs to freshen things up during the game.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick

Subs: Lundstram, Sharp, Jagielka, K Freeman, Robinson, Mousset, Moore, Rodwell, Zivkovic

Chelsea

Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Mount, Jorginho, Barkley, Pulisic, Abraham, Willian

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Bate, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi