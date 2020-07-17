Youngster starts as Solskjaer makes 5 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Chelsea



Manchester United take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday evening. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero has played in the previous rounds of the FA Cup so the Argentinean international is expected to replace David De Gea between the sticks against Chelsea on Sunday.

Defence: Tim Fosu-Mensah made a rare start against Crystal Palace on Thursday night after filling-in at left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams. Shaw remains a doubt with an ankle injury but Williams could return after missing the Palace trip with a nasty cut above his eye. The swelling has gone down so the youngster could start at left-back this weekend.

Harry Maguire should keep his place in the middle of the Man Utd defence while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start ahead of Diogo Dalot at right-back. However, we might see Eric Bailly recalled with Victor Lindelof given a rest.

Midfield: Manchester United could make one change in midfield with Nemanja Matic recalled after being rested last time out. Scott McTominay is the man most likely to make way.

Paul Pogba should keep his place in the middle of the park this weekend as he’s been in terrific form lately and appears to be striking up a great understanding with Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder has played lots of football since the restart but Solskjaer won’t want to disrupt the rhythm so I expect Pogba and Fernandes to start against Chelsea.

Attack: Mason Greenwood recovered from a minor ankle knock to start against Palace on Thursday but he may be given a breather on Sunday evening so Daniel James could come in on the right side of the United attack.

Marcus Rashford was among the goals again last night and he’s expected to start once again this weekend while Anthony Martial continued his fine form with another goal against Palace.

The Frenchman should continue to lead the line up front for Man Utd against Chelsea so the likes of Odion Ighalo will have to make-do with a place on the bench alongside Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Here is how we think United will line-up: