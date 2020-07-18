Man Utd vs Chelsea preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday evening [6pm kick-off].

The duo are battling-it-out to finish in the top four of the Premier League and secure qualification to the Champions League next season but the focus tomorrow will be on booking a place in the 2019/20 FA Cup final.

United head into the game in fine form having won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and are unbeaten since football returned last month so they’ll be in confident mood this weekend.

That run has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side climb up the table to within just one point of third-placed Chelsea so Man Utd will be hoping they have the initiative going into this huge match.

Chelsea on the other hand have tasted defeat twice since the restart following disappointing losses at West Ham and Sheffield United so Frank Lampard will be hoping they don’t have another off day tomorrow night.

However, Tuesday’s win over Norwich ensured Chelsea go into the final two games of the Premier League season in pole position to secure automatic qualification to the Champions League so the Blues could still have a terrific campaign if they could finish the job and also win the FA Cup.

Team news

Man Utd are set to be without Luke Shaw after Solskjaer confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the defender is still recovering from an ankle injury that he picked up against Southampton.

However, fellow left-back Brandon Williams is expected to return against Chelsea after missing the win at Crystal Palace in midweek with a facial injury. Timothy Fosu-Mensah deputised on Thursday but Williams is set to return at left-back tomorrow.

United have no other injury concerns to worry about but defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe won’t play again this season. Sergio Romero is expected to start between the sticks.

As for Chelsea, they’ll be without N’Golo Kante as the midfielder is still nursing a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of the last two games while Billy Gilmour is also still out following knee surgery.

Andreas Christensen, Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley, Reece James and Mason Mount are all pushing for recalls after being named on the bench in midweek while Willy Caballero is expected to start in goal.

Expected line-ups

Predicted score

Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea: Both sides have excellent records in the FA Cup as Man Utd have played in a record-equalling 30 semi-finals and have won the trophy 12 times while Chelsea have also won the cup on 8 occasions. The Blues may be ahead in the league table but United will feel they have the edge as they’ve already beaten Chelsea three times this season having won both league games and the League Cup clash.

I expect a hotly-contested game at Wembley tomorrow but if I had to pick one side to win it I’d say United. It should be close, but I think Man Utd will win 2-1 to book their place in the FA Cup final.