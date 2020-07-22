Man Utd ready to table £80m bid for 20-goal star, Reds confident deal will get done

Manchester United are set to launch an £80m bid to sign Jadon Sancho and are confident a deal will eventually be agreed with Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports via the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market over the coming months as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season and Sancho has been widely touted as his prime target.

We’ve seen several reports in the media this summer suggesting that Sancho is keen to return to England three years after leaving Manchester City’s youth system to join Dortmund and United are expected to be his next destination.

It looks like the Red Devils are ready to formalise their interest as the Mirror are now citing a report from the Daily Star that claims Man Utd are set to test Dortmund’s resolve with an £80m offer – which will fall short of their £100m asking price.

The Telegraph are also claiming that United are £20m short of Dortmund’s valuation but they say the Bundesliga club are already preparing for Sancho’s exit so they clearly feel a deal will be agreed in the end.

This supports what the Daily Star are reporting as they cite journalist Simon Stone as saying Manchester United are confident they’ll sign Sancho this summer as they feel he’s ready to return to England:

BBC journalist Stone is quoted as saying by the Daily Star:

“There’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like Jadon Sancho, there’s no doubt that United think they can get Jadon Sancho. I think they believe Jadon Sancho wants to come to England and I can understand that. “But the information I’m getting out of Dortmund is that they’re not wiling to drop their asking price of around £100m. Whether, in light of Jude Bellingham signing this week, in light of Erling Haaland signing for them, this is a bit of bravado on Dortmund’s part. “Whether they have to drop the asking price will remain to be seen and discovered once the transfer window opens. It may not become apparent until United have finished their season, which could be at the back end of August.”

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but obviously Sancho would be a sensational signing if United could get a deal agreed as he’s developed into one of the most exciting attackers in world football.

The 20-year-old has provided 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 games for Dortmund this season and he would give Solskjaer a top class option from the right wing next season if he moved to Old Trafford this summer.

Sancho’s arrival would further enhance what is already an exciting Man Utd’s attack as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are all enjoying excellent seasons so Solskjaer would have plenty of firepower at his disposal if he could land the England international.