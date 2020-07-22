Chelsea
[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will get their hands on the Premier League trophy after tonight’s clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Naby Keita as he joins Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions while Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk with Dejan Lovren on the bench.
Liverpool have gone with their big-guns in attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah supporting Roberto Firmino so Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino have to settle for a place on the bench.
Frank Lampard appears to have stuck with a back three as Cesar Azpilicueta lines-up alongside Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger so Andreas Christensen remains on the bench. Marcos Alonso and Reece James keep their places in the wing-back positions.
Kepa returns in goal while Jorginho starts alongside Mateo Kovacic in the Chelsea midfield. Willian and Mason Mount start in attack so Christian Pulisic has to settle for a place on the bench.
Olivier Giroud leads the line up front so Tammy Abraham is named among the substitutes along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Lovren, Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones
Chelsea
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Mount, Giroud
Subs: Christensen, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Caballero, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Tomori, Emerson
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
6ft 2in midfielder talks up Arsenal move, Gunners could agree bargain £16m deal
Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira has talked up a potential move to Arsenal
-
Chelsea/ 1 hour ago
[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield
Liverpool will get their hands on the Premier League trophy after tonight’s clash with...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 3 hours ago
[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United can move into the top four with a positive result against West...