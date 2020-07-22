[Teams] Liverpool vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will get their hands on the Premier League trophy after tonight’s clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has recalled Naby Keita as he joins Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions while Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk with Dejan Lovren on the bench.

Liverpool have gone with their big-guns in attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah supporting Roberto Firmino so Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino have to settle for a place on the bench.

Frank Lampard appears to have stuck with a back three as Cesar Azpilicueta lines-up alongside Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger so Andreas Christensen remains on the bench. Marcos Alonso and Reece James keep their places in the wing-back positions.

Kepa returns in goal while Jorginho starts alongside Mateo Kovacic in the Chelsea midfield. Willian and Mason Mount start in attack so Christian Pulisic has to settle for a place on the bench.

Olivier Giroud leads the line up front so Tammy Abraham is named among the substitutes along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Lovren, Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Mount, Giroud

Subs: Christensen, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Caballero, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Tomori, Emerson