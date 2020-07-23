Man Utd confident of signing 20-goal star as club prepares to table opening £55m bid

Manchester United are set to table an opening £55m bid for Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund ready to sell the attacker this summer if the price is right, according to the Independent.

Sancho has been widely touted as Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s prime transfer target this summer as the United boss looks to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title next season.

The 20-year-old is reportedly keen to return to England just three years after joining Dortmund from Man City and he’s now highly sought-after after developing into one of the most exciting youngsters in world football during his time in Germany.

United are expected to be Sancho’s next destination and the Independent claims Dortmund are ready to do business if the price is right as they feel now is the best time to cash-in on the winger before transfer fees fall due to the financial crisis.

The newspaper says Man Utd are ready to formalise their pursuit by submitting an opening offer worth a basic fee of just £55m but the figure could rise to around £80m if various bonuses and clauses are triggered.

That kind of deal is unlikely to satisfy Dortmund as widespread reports suggest they are demanding at least £100m for Sancho’s signature but the Independent says United are confident an agreement will be found in the end.

According to the report, as well as agreeing a fee, one of the big hurdles Man Utd need to overcome is securing Champions League football as Sancho’s representatives have made it clear the player wants to be playing in Europe’s elite competition.

United need a point away to Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season to secure qualification to the Champions League so the showdown at the King Power on Sunday has a lot riding on it.

Dortmund have already signed Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City and are reportedly working on a deal for Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica so it appears they are already paving the way for Sancho’s departure.

READ MORE –> Man Utd transfer news

The England international would obviously be a superb signing if United could pull it off and he’d form a potentially devastating attack alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford next season.

Sancho has scored 20 goals and provided a further 20 assists in his 44 appearances for Dortmund this season so he’d give Solskjaer another top class option in the final third if he was to join Man Utd this summer.