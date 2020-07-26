[Teams] Chelsea vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea wrap-up the Premier League season when they take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Frank Lampard has axed under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as Willy Caballero starts in goal while Antonio Rudiger lines-up alongside Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three so Andreas Christensen has to settle for a place on the bench along with Fikayo Tomori.

Jorginho keeps his place in midfield along with Mateo Kovacic so Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are on the bench but N’Golo Kante continues to miss out with a muscle injury.

Olivier Giroud leads the line up front for Chelsea with Tammy Abraham on the bench while Christisan Pulisic is recalled in attack after scoring off the bench during the 5-3 defeat at Liverpool in midweek. Willian is the man to make way.

Marcos Alonso and Reece James keep their places in the wide positions while Mason Mount starts in attack so the likes of Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro have to settle for places among the substitutes.

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez will be the danger-man up front and he’s supported by Diogo Jota in attack. Ruben Neves starts in midfield once again for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Barkley, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Tomori, Emerson

Wolves

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto, Jonny, Jimenez, Jota

Subs: Bruno Jordao, Daniel Podence, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Traore, Kilman, Rasmussen