Man Utd could sign 23-year-old star as Solskjaer eyes £49m swoop

Manchester United could turn their attention to securing a £49m deal for Ajax star Donny van de Beek after being priced out of a move for Jack Grealish, according to the Express.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to further strengthen his squad to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for major honours next season.

A new attacking midfielder is reportedly a priority and United have been strongly linked with a swoop for Grealish in recent months after watching the 24-year-old play a starring role in Aston Villa’s fight against relegation.

However, after securing their top flight status for another year on the final day of the season, Villa are under no pressure to sell their captain on the cheap and the Express suggests it will take £75m to persuade them to cash-in.

Man Utd aren’t prepared to match that valuation and the newspaper says Solskjaer could now walk away from the Grealish deal and turn his attention to securing a move for van de Beek instead.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford and Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar recently confirmed Manchester United and Real Madrid had shown a keen interest in van de Beek ahead of the summer window.

Van der Sar also confirmed that Ajax agreed last year to let some key players such as van de Beek leave this summer but he insists they won’t sell their star assets on the cheap. The former United goalkeeper is quoted by the Express as saying recently:

“It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and are Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek.” “Last year, we made verbal agreements with Onana, Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers. Nothing has changed,” “There won’t be a 50 per cent discount. The clubs can forget about that.”

The Express claims that Ajax will demand around £49m for van de Beek this summer and it looks like United have a clear run at his signature after Madrid dropped out of the race to sign the midfielder.

Van de Beek has developed into one of the most exciting players in Dutch football since coming through the Ajax youth ranks and he provided 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games to help his club retain the league title this season.

The Holland international would add another creative edge to the Manchester United attack and help lighten the load on Bruno Fernandes so I think he’d be an excellent signing if Solskjaer decides to push forward with a deal.