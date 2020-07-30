Liverpool willing to pay £70m release clause to sign Brazilian but face competition

Liverpool are willing to pay Diego Carlos’s £70m release clause but face stiff competition from Manchester City to sign the Sevilla defender this summer, according to the Daily Star.

Jurgen Klopp has just led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years after storming their way to the Premier League during a record-breaking campaign and the Reds ended up finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Man City.

The German coach isn’t expected to be too active in the summer transfer window as he’s relatively content with his squad but Liverpool are in the market for a new central defender after Dejan Lovren left to join Zenit St Petersburg this week.

It seems Klopp has identified the man he wants to replace Lovren as the Daily Star claims Liverpool are looking to sign Sevilla star Diego Carlos and are willing to meet the players £70m release clause.

The 27-year-old only joined Sevilla from Nantes last summer but he’s earned a reputation as one of the best centre-backs in Europe following a superb debut campaign at the Ramon Sacnhez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Carlos put-in a number of dominant displays at the back during his 41 appearances in all competitions this season to help Sevilla finish fourth in the La Liga table and book their place in the Champions League next year.

It looks like his impressive form has attracted interest from Liverpool and Carlos would form a rock solid partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence if he ended up moving to Anfield this summer.

However, it appears the Merseysiders will face stiff competition as the Daily Star says Manchester City are also vying for the Brazilian’s signature as they look to rebuild after relinquishing their title.

The newspaper claims City are also ready to meet the player’s £70m release fee but Pep Guardiola’s side may have the edge over Liverpool due to their ability to offer Carlos better personal terms.

Guardiola is also looking to strengthen his defensive options after failing to replace Vincent Kompany last year and it looks like City have identified Carlos as the man they want to partner Aymeric Laport next season.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Carlos would be a superb signing for Liverpool or City if either club is able to lure the South American defender to the Premier League this summer.