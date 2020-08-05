Chelsea in advanced talks to sign £22.6m star as Lampard continues spending spree

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Real Madrid over the signing of £22.6m-rated full-back Sergio Reguilon this summer, according to ESPN.

Frank Lampard is expected to be extremely busy in the transfer market after securing a top four finish in the Premier League and the Blues boss has already wrapped-up deals for attackers Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner while Kai Havertz is also being strongly linked.

However, it looks like Lampard is also hoping to strengthen his options in defence and a new left-back is on the agenda as doubts continue over Marcos Alonso while Emerson Palmeiri is expected to head back to Italy after falling out-of-favour.

Chelsea have been linked with Ben Chilwell but Leicester City are demanding huge money for the England international and ESPN claims the Blues have now turned their attention to signing Reguilon instead.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Real Madrid youth system but has really caught the eye while on loan at Sevilla this season and his impressive displays have attracted interest from a number of top European clubs.

ESPN says Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan are among the clubs to have registered an interest in signing Reguilon this summer but Chelsea are now firmly in pole position to sign the left-back.

The report says Chelsea are already in advanced negotiations with Madrid with the two clubs deciding whether it will be an initial loan or a permanent deal that would cost the West Londoners around £22.6m [€25m].

Reguilon is due to return to Madrid ahead of next season but Ferland Mendy is Zinedine Zidane’s first choice left-back so the youngster knows he needs to leave in order to secure regular first team football.

Sevilla are desperate to keep hold of him after a successful loan spell but ESPN says the player wants to test himself in the Premier League and is looking for a new challenge in England.

The Spanish U21 international has been one of the best full-backs in La Liga this season so it’s no surprise he’s being targeted by the likes of Chelsea and he would be a superb signing if they can pull it off.

Reguilon is known for his attacking instincts and is excellent on the ball so he’d give Lampard a terrific outlet down the left flank. He’s also comfortable playing left-back or at wing-back so would be able to play in various formations.