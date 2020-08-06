Fabrizio Romano: Player ‘determined to join Chelsea’ as Blues prepare £72m bid

Kai Havertz is determined to join Chelsea this summer as the Blues prepare to test Bayer Leverkusen’s resolve with a formal £72m offer, according to Fabrizio Romano via the Express.

Frank Lampard has already snapped-up winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner but the Chelsea boss is keen to further strengthen his squad as he looks to build a side capable of competing for major honours next season.

Havertz has been identified as a key target as the German international has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge recently and the Guardian reported last week that Chelsea had opened talks with Leverkusen to try and thrash out a deal.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the negotiations and suggests that Havertz has an agreement in place with Chelsea and it’s now up to the two clubs to settle on a fee before the deal can go through.

Romano claims Chelsea are expected to table an opening offer worth around £72m [€80m] and he suggests a deal should be wrapped-up in the coming weeks once Leverkusen’s Europa League campaign comes to an end.

The Italian journalist, who works for the Guardian, says Havertz is pushing to join Chelsea as he’s determined to leave Leverkusen this summer and wants to test himself in the Premier League.

Speaking on the Beautiful Game Podcast, Romano is quoted by the Express as saying:

“It’s so similar to the [Jadon] Sancho situation, because the player has a total agreement with the club. The player wants to leave and in the case of Havertz, the player is determined to leave the club this summer. “He wants another option because Bayer Leverkusen is different to Borussia Dortmund, so you can understand why a player like Kai Havertz wants to join a Premier League club. “Chelsea are speaking with Bayer Leverkusen to find an agreement, at the moment there is no agreement but the price they’re going to offer Bayer Leverkusen is around €80million. “At the moment there is no agreement but also like the Sancho deal for the instalments and add-ons, they’re speaking. Bayer Leverkusen are also playing in Europe so they need time to finalise this agreement but I think it’s possible that the deal will be complete on next weeks because the player really wants to join Chelsea, he’s pushing to join Chelsea. “He’s the main target for Chelsea this summer after Timo Werner.”

Leverkusen take on Rangers this evening in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie and are expected to book their place in the quarter-finals after winning the first leg 3-1 in Glasgow.

Chelsea will probably have to wait until the German outfits European campaign is over before sealing any deal for Havertz but it looks like the Blues are ready to spend big to land the attacker and the player is desperate to move to West London.

Havertz has developed into one of the best young talents in Europe in recent years and he’s already provided 45 goals and 31 assists in his 148 appearances for Leverkusen so he’d be a hugely exciting signing if Chelsea can pull it off.