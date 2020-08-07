Tottenham eye £35m double swoop as Mourinho targets move to sign 28-year-old star

Tottenham are now targeting a move to sign Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson after agreeing a deal with Southampton for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Daily Star.

Jose Mourinho knows he needs to strengthen his squad if Tottenham are to get back into the top four next season and the Portuguese coach is on the verge of making Hojbjerg his first major signing of the summer.

The Daily Star are one of several outlets claiming that the midfielder will join Tottenham after a £15m deal was agreed with Southampton – although the price could increase if performance-related add-ons are triggered.

The newspaper report says Hojbjerg has already agreed personal terms over the move to north London so it’s just a matter of time before the 25-year-old will be unveiled as a Tottenham player.

Mourinho wanted more competition in midfield as doubts continue over Tanguy Ndombele following a disappointing first season at Spurs and Hojbjerg will challenge the likes of Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko for a first team place.

Mourinho is also in the market for another striker to support Harry Kane as Tottenham have been far too reliant on the England international in recent years and it looks like Wilson has emerged as a target.

The Daily Star claims Spurs have turned their attention to signing the Bournemouth hitman and are favourites ahead of West Ham and Newcastle United to get a deal done this summer.

Wilson has reportedly informed Bournemouth he wants to leave following their relegation from the top flight but the Daily Star says the Cherries won’t sell on the cheap and want around £20m for his signature.

No doubt Spurs will look to drive the price down as the report says Wilson is keen to secure a move to the capital but the 28-year-old would be an excellent signing if Tottenham can get a deal agreed this summer.

Wilson has scored 67 goals in 180 appearances for Bournemouth since joining the club from Coventry in 2014 and has represented England at international level so he should be a solid back-up for Kane if Spurs can get a deal over the line.

We’ll have to see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Tottenham could be ready to spend around £35m on two new signings and I think Hojbjerg and Wilson would both be solid additions to their squad.