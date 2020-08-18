Talks underway as Manchester United eye £72m double swoop

Manchester United are eyeing a double swoop on Juventus for Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro that could set them back around £72m, according to CalcioMercato.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season after coming up short this campaign.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Jadon Sancho but are reportedly looking at alternative targets after struggling to find a deal with Borussia Dortmund and Costa has emerged as a potential fall-back option.

The 29-year-old winger has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot since joining Juventus from Bayern Munich three years ago and a series of injury issues restricted him to making just 11 starts in all competitions last season.

Calciomercato claims that Juve are ready to cash-in Costa this summer as they want to get his hefty salary off the books and suggest that Manchester United are now showing concrete interest in taking the Brazilian to Old Trafford.

The Italian outlet says United’s first proposal is to pay around £27m for Costa’s signature but the Serie A champions are demanding at least £36m [€40m] to sell the South American attacker.

The news comes after Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports News that Man Utd have held talks with Costa’s agent about a move this summer after Juventus put the winger up for sale.

We’ll have to see how negotiations progress but any deal for Costa could be part of a sensational double swoop as Calciomercato claims Manchester United have also renewed their interest in Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian left-back has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the Italian publication suggests that United are now showing strong interest in finally luring the 29-year-old to England this summer.

Juventus are open to the idea of selling Sandro if a replacement can be found but Calciomercato says the Italian champions want around £36m [€40m] for the talented full-back so a deal won’t come cheap.

If Man Utd can land the South American then it would cast doubt over the future of Luke Shaw as it’s difficult to see the 25-year-old staying to play second fiddle to Sandro having established himself as a regular last season.

If these reports are accurate then Solskjaer could get his hands on two Brazilian’s from Juventus in what would potentially be a £72m double swoop but my guess is most United fans would rather the club used that money to go all-out for Sancho.