Player set to join Chelsea on £150k-a-week deal after undergoing medical checks

Ben Chilwell is set to sign for Chelsea on a £150,000-a-week contract after the Blues agreed to pay Leicester City £50m for his signature this summer, according to the Express.

Frank Lampard is in the market for a new left-back as doubts continue over Marcos Alonso while Emerson Palmeiri is expected to secure a move back to Italy after failing to establish himself in west London.

Chilwell has been widely touted as Chelsea’s main target but the Blues began to look at alternatives after Leicester demanded a whopping £90m for the England international, as per the Express.

However, the Foxes stance appears to have softened significantly in recent days and the Express are one of several media outlets reporting that Chelsea are now closing-in on a £50m deal.

The newspaper says Chilwell is expected to sign a five-year contract worth around £150,000-a-week and the two clubs are now putting the finishing touches of the agreement before an official announcement is made.

According to The Athletic, Chilwell has already undertaken an initial medical check in London as Chelsea wanted assurances over his ankle injury but the player is expected to have a full medical this weekend.

As long as there are no late complications, it looks as though the 23-year-old will become Chelsea’s third major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Chilwell has developed into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League over the past two years and is a full England international having been handed his debut by Gareth Southgate.

He will be a huge upgrade on Alonso and Emerson at left-back so this is a major signing for Chelsea as Lampard looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours again next season.

The Blues are also reportedly in the market for a new centre-back with Thiago Silva being strongly linked while widespread reports suggest Chelsea are still locked in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz.

If they could get these three proposed deals over the line then Lampard should be very pleased with his summer transfer business and Chelsea will be looking in great shape heading into the new campaign.