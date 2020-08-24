Chelsea agree deal to sign key target as Lampard closes-in on £140m triple swoop

Chelsea have agreed a £90m deal to sign Kai Havertz following successful talks with Bayer Leverkusen as Frank Lampard closes-in on three new signings, according to the Guardian.

The Blues have been chasing Havertz all summer after Lampard identified the German international as a key transfer target as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging Liverpool and Man City for the title next season.

The Guardian claims that Chelsea saw an opening offer worth £58.6m plus £13.55m in add-ons rejected by Bayer Leverkusen last week but have been locked in talks with the Bundesliga outfit trying to thrash out a deal.

The newspaper suggests that Chelsea have returned with a fresh offer worth £72m [€80m] up front with a further £18m [€20m] coming in add-ons meaning the entire deal would be worth £90m if the extras are met.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter late this afternoon to confirm that the deal has now been agreed between the two clubs and Havertz will sign a five-year contract with Chelsea following talks with Lampard.

Romano claims that Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are now working through the paper work before an announcement will be made so it looks like this deal will be confirmed shortly.

Confirmed. Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen to sign the agreement for Kai Havertz for €100M add ons included (80-10-10). Five years contract – Lampard already spoke with Kai. Paperworks time between the two clubs to complete every detail. Here we go soon 🔵🏁 #CFC #Havertz https://t.co/2uW7jTywhl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Havertz will be something of a coup for Chelsea as he’s emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in world football with the 21-year-old attacking midfielder providing 45 goals and 31 assists in his 148 appearances for Leverkusen.

Chelsea are also keen to strengthen their defence after conceding 54 goals last season and the Guardian says they are confident of signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer after he left Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract.

The newspaper says Chelsea have offered the 35-year-old Brazilian international a one year deal with an option of a further year and Silva is being tipped to move to Stamford Bridge later this week.

Lampard is also in the market for a new left-back as doubts continue over Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri – who’s expected to return to Italy – and the Guardian claims Chelsea are closing-in on a £50m deal for Ben Chilwell.

The report says the Leicester City star had medical checks on Monday to assess a heel injury and as long as there are no complications, Chilwell is expected to seal a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It means Chelsea are closing in on a triple swoop that will set them back £140m with Havertz, Silva and Chilwell following Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in moving to west London as Lampard continues to overhaul his squad.