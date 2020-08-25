Player to undergo medical after Chelsea agree fee to sign 23y/o on £190k-a-week deal

Ben Chilwell will undergo a medical before signing a five-year contract worth £190,000-a-week after Chelsea agreed a £50m deal with Leicester City, according to the Telegraph.

Frank Lampard has been on the look out for a new left-back as he still isn’t convinced by Marcos Alonso while Emerson Palmeiri is expected to secure a move back to Italy after struggling to establish himself in west London.

Chilwell has been widely touted as Lampard’s primary target and The Athletic claimed over the weekend that Chelsea had finally reached an agreement with Leicester to sign the 23-year-old for £50m.

Preliminary medical checks were carried out to assess Chilwell’s heel due to a niggling injury but Telegraph journalist John Percy claims Chelsea will push ahead with the deal as they have no long-term concerns over the issue.

The Telegraph report says Chilwell will now undergo a full medical within the next 48 hours before signing a five-year contract worth around £190,000-a-week and the deal is expected to be announced by the end of the week.

As long as there are no late complications, Chilwell looks set to become Chelsea’s third major signing this summer following the arrivals of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The England international should prove to be an excellent addition to Lampard’s squad as Chilwell has developed into one of the best left-backs in the Premier League over the past two years.

He should be a big upgrade on Alonso and Palmeiri so Chelsea will be strengthening a key area of their starting eleven and Lampard really looks like he’s building a squad capable of challenging for honours next season.

The Blues are also reportedly closing-in on a deal to sign experienced centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer while German wonderkid Kai Havertz is also on the verge of joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

If Chelsea can get these three proposed deals over the line then they should have a squad capable of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this coming campaign.