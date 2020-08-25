Star to fly-in for medical & sign £130k-a-week contract after Chelsea agree mega deal

Kai Havertz is set to fly-in to London to undergo his medical after Chelsea agreed a £90m deal to sign the attacker from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues have been locked in negotiations with Leverkusen in recent weeks after Frank Lampard identified Havertz as one of his key summer transfer targets as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season.

Several media reports suggested earlier this week that Chelsea had finally struck an agreement with the Bundesliga outfit with the Daily Mail claiming they would pay an initial £72m with the fee rising to £90m if add-ons are met.

The two clubs are now putting the finishing touches on the paperwork and the newspaper report says Havertz is set to fly to London over the coming days to sign a five-year contract worth around £130,000-a-week with the deal increasing if he meets certain bonus targets.

The Telegraph also report that the 21-year-old attacking midfielder will travel to the UK to undertake his medical later this week so it looks like Chelsea are closing-in on what would be a major coup.

Havertz has developed into one of the most exciting talents in world football over the past few years and despite his tender age, he’s already racked up 45 goals and 31 assists in 148 appearances for Leverkusen.

The German international will become Chelsea’s third attacking signing of the summer following the arrivals of winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner so Lampard is set to field a new-look forward-line next season.

The Blues boss is also trying to reshape his defence after Chelsea conceded 54 Premier League goals last season and the Telegraph claims that left-back Ben Chilwell is set to undergo a medical ahead of a £50m move from Leicester City.

Chilwell will be a big upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri so he should be an excellent signing for Lampard while the Londoners are also reportedly closing-in on the free transfer signing of centre-back Thiago Silva.

If Chelsea can get these three proposed deals over the line then Lampard will have a very strong squad heading into next season and the Blues could be capable of competing with Liverpool and Man City for the title.