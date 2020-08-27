[Photo] Malang Sarr poses with Chelsea shirt after joining club on 5-year contract

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malang Sarr on a free transfer after the former Nice defender signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Sarr was a free agent after letting his contract at Nice expire at the end of last season and Chelsea were among a whole host of European clubs reportedly chasing the 21-year-old’s signature this summer.

However, the Blues emerged as the front-runners earlier this week when widespread reports suggested that Chelsea were on the verge of agreeing a deal with the young centre-back to bring him to west London.

Chelsea have now announced on Chelseafc.com this afternoon that Sarr has joined the club on a five-year contract but will be immediately sent out on loan next season to gain more first team experience before integrating himself into Frank Lampard’s squad next summer.

At the time of writing, Chelsea haven’t published any official welcome video or done a photo shoot with their latest signing but a photo has emerged of Sarr posing with a Chelsea shirt after completing his move:

After announcing the deal, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the clubs website:

‘The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss. He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today.’

Sarr made 119 appearances for Nice in all competitions after breaking into the first team set-up in 2016 having come through the youth ranks and he’s also represented France at various youth levels including U21.

He’s considered to be one of the brightest young defenders in French football and is capable of playing at centre-back or left-back so he should be an excellent long-term addition for Chelsea.

Sarr becomes Chelsea’s fourth major signing of the summer after left-back Ben Chilwell joined yesterday while winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner secured their moves to Stamford Bridge earlier in the window.

Chelsea are also expected to confirm the free transfer signing of Thiago Silva shortly while Kai Havertz could arrive from Bayer Leverkusen so Frank Lampard is building a squad that should challenge for major honours next season.