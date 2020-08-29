Arsenal eye swoop to sign 24-year-old Spaniard as Arteta looks to replace £20m star

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as the club looks to cash-in on number two stopper Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to The Athletic via the Mirror.

Martinez has been at Arsenal since joining the clubs youth system 10 years ago but has struggled to force his way into the first team set-up and spent much of the past decade out on loan gaining experience.

The 27-year-old finally got his opportunity after Bernd Leno suffered a knee injury last season and Martinez took his chance to shine after putting-in a string of impressive performances during the closing stages of the campaign to help Arsenal win the FA Cup.

However, despite his superb displays last season, The Athletic, via the Mirror, claims that Mikel Arteta still sees Leno as his number one and the German is set to start the new campaign in goal after fully recovering from his injury.

The report says Martinez is no longer prepared to play second fiddle to Leno and want’s guaranteed first team football – something Arteta can’t offer him – so Arsenal are ready to cash-in for a fee of around £20m this summer.

There is interest in Martinez from England but a move to Spain is more likely and the report says Valencia and Real Betis are currently leading the race for the Argentinean’s signature.

If Martinez isn’t content being number two again this season then it makes sense to cash-in now while his stock is high and it would be excellent business by Arsenal if they could get around £20m for him.

The situation means Arsenal are now on the look-out for a new No.2 goalkeeper and The Athletic claims Arteta has identified Brentford stopper David Raya as a potential replacement for Martinez.

It’s suggested that Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana has recommended Raya to Arteta after working with the 24-year-old during his time at Brentford and the Gunners are now weighing-up a move.

The report says Arsenal scouts have been watching Raya for months and the player could be tempted by a move to the Emirates after Brentford narrowly missed out on Promotion to the Premier League.

Raya was born in Spain and his first club was UE Cornellà but like Martinez, he qualifies as home grown having joined the youth system at Blackburn Rovers back in in 2012.