Chelsea ready to table formal offer as Lampard looks to seal £122m double swoop

Chelsea are set to formalise their interest in Declan Rice as Frank Lampard looks to pull off a double swoop for the West Ham star and Kai Havertz that could cost around £122m, according to The Sun.

The Blues have already spent around £131m on striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech and left-back Ben Chilwell while defenders Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr have also both arrived on free transfers.

Havertz has also been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and The Sun says the German international is close to moving to Chelsea in a deal that will cost an initial £72.2m plus bonuses.

The 21-year-old should prove to be an excellent signing as he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated young attacking midfielders in Europe having contributed 18 goals and 9 assists for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

However, it appears Lampard still isn’t finished in the market as the newspaper claims Chelsea are also ready to step-up their interest in Declan Rice by testing West Ham’s resolve with a formal opening offer.

Rice is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in British football after becoming an integral part of West Ham’s first team having joined their youth ranks from Chelsea six years ago.

The youngster made his name at West Ham as a central midfielder but Rice is also comfortable playing at centre-back and Chelsea reportedly see his long-term future in defence if they manage to lure him back to west London.

The Sun says West Ham are demanding £80m for the 21-year-old’s signature but Chelsea are confident they can drive the price down. The Blues ended up paying £50m for Chilwell after Leicester initially quoted £70m and the report says they hope to land Rice for a similar fee.

David Moyes needs to sell to raise money for his summer overhaul and Rice is his most valuable asset so the Blues will be hoping to persuade West Ham’s hierarchy to strike a deal to help boost their coffers.

If Chelsea could land the England international for around £50m and seal their proposed £72m deal for Havertz then it would be a sensational £122m double swoop that would take Lampard’s summer spending to around £250m.

That’s obviously a huge amount of money, particularly in today’s suppressed market, so Lampard would be under pressure to have Chelsea competing for major honours next season after such an expensive outlay.