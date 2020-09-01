Man Utd target deal to sign 21y/o star as Solskjaer eyes possible £75m double swoop

Manchester United are targeting a move to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano after agreeing a deal to land Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for another centre-back to partner Harry Maguire this season as doubts continue over Victor Lindelof while Eric Bailly has struggled to rediscover his best form following his serious knee injury.

A number of defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months but ESPN claims that United are now targeting a deal to sign highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Upamecano.

The report says Manchester United have intensified their recruitment drive as they look to land key targets ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on September 19 and Upamecano is now firmly in their sights.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the best young defenders in European football since joining Leipzig from Salzburg in 2017 and he played a key role in their march to the semifinals of the Champions League last season.

Leipzig recently persuaded the French U21 international to sign a new contract that includes a release clause worth just £37.5m [€42m] but according to ESPN it can’t be triggered until the summer of 2021.

However, the report claims Man Utd chiefs are confident they can agree a deal with Leipzig to sign Upamecano now and no doubt they’ll look to pay around the same figure as his £37.5m release clause.

Upamecano would be a superb signing if United could pull it off but his arrival would lead to departures and the likes of Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are all expected to leave this summer.

Any move for the Leipzig star could be part of a double swoop as ESPN are one of several outlets claiming that Manchester United are on the verge of signing Donny van de Beek after agreeing a deal with Ajax.

The Guardian suggests that United will pay an initial £37.5m and the 23-year-old midfielder is set to undergo his medical after agreeing personal terms over a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Dutch international is a superb young talent who’ll provide Solskjaer with another top class option in midfield so he should be an excellent addition to the squad if they get that deal over the line.

So it looks like it’s going to be a busy few weeks at Old Trafford as Solskjaer’s continues to reshape his squad and it would be excellent business if United could snap up Upamecano and van de Beek for around £75m.