21-year-old star completes medical as Chelsea prepare to announce 6th summer signing

Chelsea are set to announce the arrival of Kai Havertz after the attacker completed his medical ahead of a £90m move from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports via the Daily Mail.

The Blues have been locked in negotiations with Leverkusen for several weeks after Frank Lampard identified Havertz as one of his key summer transfer targets as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major trophies this season.

The Daily Mail were one of several media outlets to report last week that the 21-year-old was set to undergo his medical after Chelsea had agreed a deal that would see them pay Leverkusen an initial £72m rising to £90m with add-ons.

It appears the transfer has now taken a huge step towards completion as the newspaper now cites Bild journalist Christian Falk as claiming that Havertz completed his medical in London on Sunday.

As long as there are no late complications, the Daily Mail suggests that Chelsea’s deal to sign the German international will be officially announced over the coming days.

Havertz should prove to be an excellent addition to Lampard’s squad if they can get the deal over the line as he’s developed into one of the most exciting young talents in European football over the past few years.

The attacking midfielder has contributed an impressive 45 goals and a further 31 assists in his 148 appearances since breaking into the Leverkusen first team and he’s already a full international with Germany.

Havertz is predominantly a central attacking midfielder but can play from either wing so his versatility will be a useful asset for Lampard and he’ll give Chelsea another top class option in the final third.

The German youngster is set to become Chelsea’s sixth major signing of the summer window following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but it looks like Havertz is set to seal his big-money move to Stamford Bridge and I think he’ll be a superb long-term signing for the Londoners.