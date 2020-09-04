Man Utd line-up formal bid to sign key target after holding contract talks with agent

Manchester United are trying to thrash out contract terms with Jadon Sancho’s representatives before tabling a former offer for the Borussia Dortmund attacker, according to the Daily Mail.

Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer transfer window after the United boss made the England international one of his prime transfer targets.

Solskjaer is trying to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season but so far he’s only been able to land Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

United looked like they may have missed out on Sancho after failing to get a deal agreed before Dortmund’s self-imposed August 10th deadline as the Bundesliga clubs chief Michael Zorc insisted last month that the winger was now staying at the Westfalonstadion.

Speculation has died down over the past few weeks, however, the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United are poised to renew their pursuit of Sancho during the closing stages of the transfer window.

The newspaper says United are trying to finalise contract details and associated fees with the 20-year-old’s agent, Emeka Obasi, before tabling a formal opening offer to Dortmund.

The Daily Mail claims Manchester United remain in the driving seat to sign Sancho this summer but it remains to be seen whether their opening offer will come close to Dortmund’s reported £108m asking price.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but obviously it would be a sensational piece of business by United if they manage to get a deal agreed to sign Sancho this summer.

The young winger has developed into one of the most exciting players in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City three years ago and it would be seen as a major coup if Man Utd could lure him to Old Trafford.

Sancho contributed an impressive 20 goals and a further 20 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season so he’d provide Solskjaer with another real goal threat in the final third.

The England international is predominantly a right winger so he’d probably compete with Mason Greenwood for a starting spot alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in United’s front three.