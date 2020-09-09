Chelsea agree personal terms with 28y/o star as Lampard closes-in on 7th signing

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Edouard Mendy and are in advanced negotiations with Rennes to sign the goalkeeper this summer, according to reports today.

Frank Lampard has been busy in the transfer market in recent months as he’s spent around £200m revamping his squad with winger Hakim Ziyech, striker Timo Werner, attacker Kai Havertz, centre-back Thiago Silva and left-back Ben Chilwell all arriving.

Highly-rated defender Malang Sarr has also been snapped-up on a free transfer but Lampard isn’t finished as he’s still reportedly hoping to sign a new goalkeeper before the window shuts next month due to on-going concerns over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy has emerged as a prime target with talkSPORT claiming recently that Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing an £18m fee with Rennes while The Athletic says a deal is expected to be completed soon.

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has confirmed formal negotiations are taking place between the two clubs regarding Mendy and while a deal isn’t 100% agreed, he’s admitted the goalkeeper has made it clear he wants to join Chelsea.

The Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano cited the quotes from Holveck today and he also claimed that Chelsea are set to submit a fresh offer soon after agreeing personal terms with Mendy ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

So it looks as though Mendy is expected to join Chelsea over the coming days and the Senegal international will become Lampard’s 7th major signing of what’s been a very impressive transfer window.

The 28-year-old keeper only joined Rennes from Stade Reims last summer but he enjoyed an excellent first year at the club to help them finish third in Ligue 1 and secure European football this coming campaign.

Mendy is an imposing figure as he stands at 6ft 6in tall and Chelsea fans will hope he’s the answer to their goalkeeping issues having been hugely disappointed by Arrizabalaga since he arrived from Athletic Bilbao two years ago.

The 25-year-old Spaniard lost his first team place after making a series of errors last season so his future at Chelsea will be in serious doubt if the Blues can get this proposed deal for Mendy over the line.