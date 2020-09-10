Man Utd have agreed terms over £250k-a-week deal as Reds edge closer to 2nd signing

Manchester United have agreed personal terms and agents fees with Jadon Sancho’s camp as they edge closer to signing the Borussia Dortmund superstar, according to the Guardian.

United have been chasing Sancho all summer after boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the England international his prime transfer target but getting a deal agreed has proven to be extremely difficult.

Dortmund are determined to sell Sancho on their terms and the Guardian claims the German giants are demanding a flat fee of £108m [€120m] after watching Chelsea pay Bayer Leverkusen around £70m for Kai Havertz this summer.

The newspaper says United’s latest offer of £90m – paid over several instalments – plus £18m in add-ons was rejected last month but negotiations between all parties have been continuing in recent weeks.

There has now been a breakthrough as the Guardian claims that Manchester United have agreed any potential agents fees with Sancho’s representatives while a long-term contract worth around £250,000-a-week has also been agreed with the player.

The main stumbling block is now agreeing the structure of a deal with Dortmund but the report says Sancho has made it clear he wants to return to the Premier League so a compromise should be found before the window closes on October 5th.

Sancho has spent the last three years in Germany after joining Dortmund from Man City and the 20-year-old has developed into one of the most exciting young players in world football during his time in the Bundesliga.

The winger contributed an impressive 20 goals and a further 20 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season so he’d give Solskjaer another top class option in the final third if he secures a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho is predominantly a right sided attacker and he’d compete with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for a place in Solskjaer’s starting eleven this season.

It’s been a frustrating transfer window so far for the United boss as he’s only secured a deal for Donny van de Beek but the Norwegian coach would be delighted if his second major signing was Sancho.