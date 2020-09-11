28-year-old to undergo medical after Chelsea agree fee, Lampard also eyeing £74m star

Edouard Mendy is travelling to London to undergo his medical after Rennes accepted Chelsea’s latest offer for the goalkeeper as Frank Lampard also plots a move for West Ham star Declan Rice, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have been in the market for a new keeper all summer due to doubts over Kepa Arrizabalaga after their club-record signing was axed by Lampard during the second half of last season following a string of poor performances.

Mendy has emerged as a prime target in recent weeks after impressing with Rennes last season and talkSPORT reported recently that Chelsea were closing-in on an £18m deal after submitting an improved offer for the Senegal international.

It appears the deal is now done as Romano claims Rennes have accepted Chelsea’s offer and Mendy is now en route to London to undergo his medical and complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian journalist says personal terms have already been agreed with the goalkeeper so he’s set to become Chelsea’s latest big-money signing and it appears Lampard is still eyeing one more new arrival before the window closes.

Romano claims the Blues boss is still keen on signing Declan Rice and is weighing-up a formal swoop for the defensive midfielder but Chelsea are refusing to meet West Ham’s £74m [€80m] valuation.

Edouard Mendy will be in London on next few hours – the deal is 100% done. Chelsea will consider a move for Declan Rice on following days but won’t pay €80m. West Ham insist they don’t want to sell Rice. Match on. Bakayoko is not in Lampard plans. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #WHUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

So it looks like Mendy is set to join Chelsea over the coming days and the 28-year-old is expected to be immediately installed as Lampard’s number one with Arrizabalaga facing an uncertain future in West London.

Attention will then turn to Rice and I expect we’ll see Chelsea make a real push to sign the West Ham star during the closing weeks of the transfer window but a deal isn’t going to be easy.

The Hammers are determined not to let the 21-year-old leave on the cheap but as we’ve already seen several times this summer, Chelsea are shrewd negotiators in the transfer market so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Rice eventually end up at Stamford Bridge.