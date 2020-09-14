Man Utd close to agreeing deal to sign 23y/o star as Solskjear eyes 2nd signing

Manchester United on closing-in on a deal worth around £23m to sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes his second signing of the summer, according to Marca.

It’s been a frustrating transfer window so far for the United boss as he’s only managed to land Donny van de Beek from Ajax with the Manchester giants struggling to agree terms for key targets such as Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer is expected to remain active in the market over the closing weeks of the window as he looks to build a squad capable of competing with Liverpool and Manchester City this season and a new left-back has emerged as a priority.

Luke Shaw enjoyed a run of games in the first team last season but it seems Solskjaer still wants another top class option on the left side of his back four and Reguilon has been touted in the media as a prime target.

Marca are now reporting that Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Real Madrid over a deal to sign the 23-year-old and the report’s headline suggests that Reguilon is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford.

The Spanish newspaper says United want to sign Reguilon with no strings attached in a deal that would be worth around £23m [€25m] but Madrid are hoping to include a buy-back option in the contract.

Marca suggests that an agreement should be found as Man Utd are firmly in pole position to sign the Spanish international after Sevilla ended their pursuit in favour of a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Marcos Acuna.

Reguilon impressed on loan at Sevilla last season and earned a reputation as one of the best full-backs in Spanish football as he was a real threat down the left flank and helped the club win the Europa League.

He’s returned to Madrid this summer but with Zinedine Zidane opting for Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as his two left-backs, Reguilon is set for a move this summer and it appears he’s closing-in on a transfer to Man Utd.

If Reguilon does become United’s second summer signing then youngster Brandon Williams is tipped to move across to right-back to offer support for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season.