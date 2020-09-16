Tottenham to sign £27m star after hijacking Man Utd’s move, contract terms agreed

Tottenham are set to sign Sergio Reguilon in a £27.6m deal after hijacking Manchester United’s move for the Real Madrid full-back, according to the Guardian.

Reguilon has struggled to break into the first team set-up since coming through the youth ranks at Madrid but enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Sevilla last season where he earned a reputation as one of the best left-backs in Spanish football.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United recently with Marca reporting earlier this week that a deal was close and Reguilon was expected to seal a transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The two clubs were believed to be in advanced negotiations as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bring in competition for Luke Shaw at left-back but the main sticking point holding up the deal was a buy-back clause that Madrid were demanding.

The Guardian claims Man Utd refused to accept the £41.4m [€45m] buy-back clause that Madrid wanted included in the deal and were only prepared to pay around £18.5m [€20m] up front plus add-ons.

It appears Tottenham have now hijacked United’s move as the Guardian are one of several outlets reporting that Spurs have now agreed a £27.6m [€30m] deal to sign Reguilon after accepting Madrid’s demands.

The deal also includes an option for Madrid to match any bid Tottenham may accept for the player and the newspaper says Reguilon has now agreed personal terms with Spurs over a five-year contract.

As long as there are no late complications, the Spanish international is now set to move to north London and become Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

Danny Rose is expected to leave this summer after falling out of favour so Jose Mourinho is on the look-out for a new left-back and Reguilon should prove to be a hugely exciting signing if this deal gets over the line.

It remains to be seen how Man Utd will respond to this disappointment but they aren’t being linked with any other left-backs so perhaps Solskjaer will just stick with Shaw and Brandon Williams this season.