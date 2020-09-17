Fabrizio Romano: Gareth Bale set to fly-in for medical after Tottenham agree deal

Gareth Bale is set to fly-in to London on Friday to complete his medical and join Tottenham on an initial one-year loan from Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Welshman has been linked with a stunning return to the Premier League this summer after falling out-of-favour at the Bernabeu under boss Zinedine Zidane over the past 12 months.

The 31-year-old’s agent Jonathan Barnett told the BBC earlier this week that talks were underway between Tottenham and Madrid and that Bale was keen to secure a sensational move back to White Hart Lane.

Things seem to have moved quickly as several media outlets are now reporting that Bale is set to return to Spurs after holding positive talks with Jose Mourinho over the phone in recent days.

The Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Bale is now set to travel to London on Friday to undergo his medical before re-joining Tottenham an a one-year loan from Madrid.

Romano said on Twitter:

Gareth Bale to Tottenham, here we go! Last details to be sorted about salary [shared with Real Madrid] and Gareth will fly tomorrow to London. He’ll complete medicals and join #THFC – one year loan. Mourinho approved the deal. Reguilon expected for tomorrow too [100% done]. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Sky Sports News suggests that the entire deal will cost Tottenham around £20m including the loan fee and covering a portion of Bale’s huge wages – which are believed to be at least £500,000-a-week.

It could be seen as something of a gamble to spend that kind of money on a 31-year-old who’s been plagued by injury problems in recent years but Spurs have decided it’s a risk worth taking if they can get Bale back to his best over the next 12 months.

The Welsh international was a superstar during his first spell in north London and while his time in Madrid may leave a sour taste, Bale has still provided 105 goals and 68 assists in his 251 appearances for the La Liga outfit to help them win a whole host of trophies including 4 Champions League’s.

His quality cannot be questioned so this could be a superb piece of business for Tottenham if Bale can rediscover the kind of form that persuaded Real Madrid to pay £86m for his services in 2013.

Bale is expected to be part of a double swoop on Madrid as Tottenham are also on the verge of signing left-back Sergio Reguilon on a permanent deal.