Man Utd expected to table bid to sign Brazilian star who wants £88k-a-week deal

Manchester United are expected to launch a bid to sign £18m-rated Porto left-back Alex Telles after missing out on Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon, according to reports in Portugal via The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endured a frustrating transfer window this summer as he’s only been able to land Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax and has so far been unable to land any of his other key targets.

A new left-back is seemingly on the agenda as Solskjaer is keen to bring in more competition for Luke Shaw and United were strongly linked with Reguilon but the Spaniard is set for a move to Tottenham instead.

Solskjaer is now eyeing alternatives and the Sun says Manchester United have turned their attention back to Telles after being linked with the Brazilian international earlier in the summer.

The newspaper is citing a report from A Bola that claims Telles is available for a cut price £18.3m as Porto are keen to offload the 27-year-old before the window shuts after he turned down their offer of a new contract.

Telles is in the final year of his current deal and the Sun says Porto are refusing to meet his £88,000-a-week wage demands so are ready to cash-in on the attacking full-back rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

The Manchester Evening News cite A Bola’s report as saying that the players agent is convinced United have a serious interest in his client and has informed Porto they should expect a formal offer from the Manchester giants to arrive soon.

Telles has been a key player for Porto since joining the club from Galatasaray in 2016 as he’s made over 200 appearances to help the club win 2 Primeira Liga titles and two domestic cups over the past four years.

The South American has earned a reputation as one of the most attacking left-backs in Europe having contributed 13 goals and 12 assists in 49 games for Porto last season so he’d certainly provide a real outlet down the flank.

We’ll have to wait and see whether a firm bid from United appears before the window closes but Telles could be a very useful signing for Solskjaer if they manage to get a deal over the line.