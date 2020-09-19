Man Utd agree personal terms with South American star as Solskjaer eyes 2nd signing

Manchester United have agreed personal terms over a five-year contract with Alex Telles and are now trying to thrash out a deal with Porto to sign the left-back, according to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in the market for a new left-back to offer competition for Luke Shaw this season and United missed out on Sergio Reguilon after Tottenham swooped in to agree a deal with Real Madrid last week.

Man Utd have now moved on to other targets and Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed on Thursday that Telles was on their radar after the player’s agent informed Porto to expect an offer from the Manchester giants soon.

The report suggests that Telles is available for just £18.3m as he’s in the final year of his contract and Porto are ready to cash-in this summer after the South American full-back made it clear he won’t be signing an extension.

It appears Manchester United have made their move as Bouhafsi claims that a five-year contract has been agreed with Telles and the Red Devils are now trying to thrash out a fee with Porto.

However, United could yet face stiff competition for the 27-year-old’s signature as the RMC Sport journalist says Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking Telles and could yet make make a move of their own.

Bouhafsi said on Twitter:

Alex Telles has agreed a 5-year contract with Manchester United – Premier League club will now seek to agree a fee with FC Porto. PSG are also there, still thinking about whether or not to make a concrete move.

We’ll have to wait and see whether a deal is agreed with Porto but it appears Man Utd are making a serious move to sign Telles and he could be a shrewd piece of business if a transfer ends up going through.

The Brazilian has been a key player for Porto since arriving from Galatasaray in 2016 having made over 200 first team appearances to help the Portuguese giants win 2 Primeira Liga titles and two domestic cups.

Telles has forged a reputation as one of the most attack-minded left-backs in European football over the past few years and contributed 13 goals and 12 assists in his 49 appearances last season so h’d certainly give United a real threat down the flank.

The Porto star could be an exciting addition to Solskjaer’s squad if he ends up moving to Old Trafford to become their second signing of the summer following the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.