[Teams] Chelsea vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to west London this afternoon in a heavy-weight clash at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has stuck with Kepa in goal while Reece James keeps his place at right-back meaning Cesar Azpilicueta is named on the bench once again. Kurt Zouma lines-up alongside Andreas Christensen with Marcos Alonso at left-back.

Summer signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner keep their places in the Chelsea eleven while Mason Mount also gets a start. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are joined by Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been forced into a change at the back as Joe Gomez is ruled out with a knock so Fabinho drops in alongside Virgil van Dijk. It means Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita make-up the midfield.

New signing Thiago Alcantara is named on the Liverpool bench while Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino line-up in attack. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexandre-Arnold occupy the full-back positions for the champions yet again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi