Man Utd offer Brazilian star £70k-a-week deal as Solskjaer closes-in on 2nd signing

Manchester United have offered Alex Telles a five-year contract worth around £70,000-a-week after intensifying talks with the Porto full-back’s agent, according to A Bola.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to further strengthen his squad during the closing stages of the transfer window as the United boss has only managed to secure one major new signing so far this summer.

Midfielder Donny van de Beek has arrived from Ajax but it was made clear United need further reinforcements after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

A new left-back is seemingly on the agenda as Luke Shaw is the only naturally left-footed full-back in the squad and Solskjaer wants top competition for Luke Shaw this season with Brandon Williams expected to support Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Having missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham, Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Telles and A Bola claims negotiations with his agent Phil Zahavi have intensified in recent days.

The Portuguese publications says Manchester United have offered the Brazilian a five-year contract worth around £70,000-a-week [£2.6m/€3m a year] and Zahavi is now trying to secure a potential £18.3m deal.

It remains to be seen whether United will be prepared to meet that asking price but A Bola suggests a deal is likely with Porto keen to cash-in on Telles as he has less than a year left on his deal and they’ve failed to agree terms over an extension.

Therefore, the Portuguese giants don’t want to risk losing the 27-year-old for nothing next summer so Man Utd may play hardball over a fee in the hope of forcing Porto to lower their demands during the final days of the window.

Telles showed once again why he’s considered to be one of the best attacking left-backs in Europe after scoring twice and providing another assist during Porto’s 3-1 win over Braga at the weekend.

The South American contributed 13 goals and 12 assists last season so he’d certainly add a new dimension going forward down the left flank if Man Utd could get a deal over the line before the window closes on October 5th.