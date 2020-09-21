Tottenham open talks to sign 27-year-old star as Mourinho eyes 6th summer signing

Tottenham have opened initial talks over a potential deal to sign out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer, according to ESPN.

Jose Mourinho has been busy reshaping his squad over the past few weeks and he’s already snapped-up goalkeeper Joe Hart, right-back Matt Doherty, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg and left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham have also completed the sensational signing of Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid but Mourinho admitted over the weekend he’s still keen to further strengthen his ranks ahead of a gruelling season.

A surprise name has emerged as a target as ESPN claims Tottenham are interested in signing Lingard with Mourinho ready to raid his former club Manchester United to land the unsettled midfielder.

Lingard was a key player under Mourinho during their time together at Old Trafford with the 27-year-old enjoying his best ever season having scored 13 goals in 48 games during the 2017/18 campaign.

However, the former England international has fallen out-of-favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and despite impressing in pre-season, Lingard wasn’t even named in Man Utd’s matchday squad for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Daily Star says the midfielder was left ‘seething’ at being overlooked at the weekend and with no Premier League start since January, Lingard feels he needs to be playing more regularly at this stage of his career.

As a boyhood United fan and a product of their youth system, Lingard would be reluctant to leave but it’s clear he isn’t in Solskjaer’s first team plans and Mourinho is reportedly looking to lure him to north London.

ESPN claims that Tottenham have already opened talks through intermediaries to discuss a potential deal to sign Lingard after Mourinho asked chairman Daniel Levy to explore the possibility of landing the player this summer.

The Daily Star suggests Spurs are ready to pay United £30m for his signature. It remains to be seen whether the Manchester giants will be prepared to do business but they could be tempted to cash-in on Lingard as they could use the £30m to put towards any deal for Jadon Sancho.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but any move for Lingard may be dependent on Tottenham offloading Dele Alli. The 24-year-old is reportedly being offered around Europe after being left out of the squad for Tottenham’s win over Southampton on Sunday.