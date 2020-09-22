Man Utd in talks over deal to sign £92m La Liga star, club ready to do business

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona over a potential deal to sign Ousmane Dembele and the La Liga giants are ready to cash-in on the £92m-rated attacker this summer, according to the Daily Record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his attacking options before the end of the transfer window but the club have so far been frustrated in their attempts to land number one target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Daily Record claims that although personal terms have been agreed with Sancho’s camp, they’ve refused to meet Dortmund’s €120m valuation and the Bundesliga club insist the winger won’t be sold after United failed to get a deal in place before their August 10th deadline.

It means Solskjaer needs a back-up plan in-case Dortmund don’t cave and the newspaper says Manchester United officials, including Ed Woodward, have opened talks with Barcelona over a potential deal to sign Dembele this summer.

The Daily Record claims that United have proposed signing the 23-year-old an on initial loan but Barcelona would prefer a straight sale and have set the asking price at around £92m [€100m].

According to the report, Barca would be prepared to let Dembele leave on loan but only if an obligation to buy clause is included in any deal that would force Man Utd to make the deal permanent next summer.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be reached between the two clubs but United would also have to convince Dembele to come to England as the player has always insisted his preference is to stay at the Nou Camp and fight for his place.

However, the Catalan giants are under financial pressure to slash their wage bill by up to 30% and Barca chiefs are ready to cash-in on the French international in order to get his hefty wages off the books.

Dembele earned a reputation as one of the best youngsters in world football during his time at Borussia Dortmund before making a €105m move to Barcelona in the summer of 2017 having been signed as a replacement for Neymar.

However, his time in Spain has been hampered by a series of injury problems that restricted him to making just 5 starts in all competitions last season so it’s no surprise Barcelona are ready to cut their losses.

If Dembele could put his injury woes behind him then he has the potential to be a superb signing for Man Utd, however, I still think they’ll do all they can to sign Sancho before committing to any deal for the Frenchman.