Man Utd on verge of signing £32m South American star in cut-price deal

Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a move to sign Alex Telles in a cut-price £25m deal with the Porto left-back set to be offered a long-term contract worth £80,000-a-week, according to the Daily Star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endured a frustrating summer in the transfer market as United chiefs have failed to land the majority of his targets with midfielder Donny van de Beek the only significant arrival so far.

However, the Manchester giants are expected to bring in at least two new recruits before the window closes on October 5th and while a right sided attacker remains a priority, a new left-back is also seemingly on the agenda.

Having missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham last week, Man Utd have turned their attention to Telles and the Daily Star claims that a deal is now on the verge of being agreed with Porto.

The newspaper says that Telles has a release clause worth £35m but Manchester United chiefs are confident of agreeing a cut-price £25m deal and will offer the defender a long-term deal worth around £80,000-a-week.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and the newspaper says he has informed Porto he’s desperate to join United this summer after failing to agree terms over an extension at Estádio do Dragão.

The Brazilian’s stance should help Man Utd during negotiations and the Daily Star believe that a deal is now on the verge of being agreed following weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Telles would be an exciting signing for United as he’s forged a reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in European football since joining Porto from Galatasaray in 2016.

The South American scored 13 goals and supplied a further 12 assists last season and he provided 2 goals and an assist in Porto’s opening game of this campaign so he’d certainly add an attacking threat down the left flank at Old Trafford.

If Man Utd do end up signing Telles, then he’d provide stiff competition for Luke Shaw and his arrival could see Brandon Williams moved across to right-back to provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.