Man Utd agree contract terms with South American star ahead of proposed £24.7m move

Manchester United have agreed a five-year contract with Alex Telles and are now trying to thrash out a fee with Porto to sign the attacking full-back, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been frustrated in the transfer market so far this summer as he’s only managed to land midfielder Donny van de Beek with United chiefs struggling to agree deals for any of his other prime targets.

A new left-back is seemingly a priority for Solskjaer as he wants to bring in top class competition for Luke Shaw and Man Utd missed out on Sergio Reguilon after he joined Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid last week.

Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent days but Telles has emerged as the most likely alternative target and it looks like United are closing-in on a potential deal.

Negotiations are underway with Porto and TeamTalk are citing a report from Correio de Manha that claims Manchester United have now agreed personal terms with Telles over a five-year contract worth around £3.6m-per-season.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Estádio do Dragão and has failed to agree terms over an extension so Porto are ready to cash-in now rather than risk losing the full-back for nothing next summer.

However, a transfer fee is yet to be agreed and the report says Porto have raised their asking price to £24.7m after super-agents Pini Zahavi and Jorge Mendes demanded to split 15% of the final figure as reward for their part in negotiating the deal.

Porto will also have to pay Galatasaray 10% due to a sell-on clause that was included in the deal that took Telles to Portugal in 2016 so the Primeira Liga champions are driving a hard bargain.

We’ll have to wait and see whether United agree to meet their asking price but Telles would be an exciting addition to Solskjaer’s squad if a deal could be done as he’s been one of the best attacking left-backs in Europe in recent years.

The South American scored 13 goals and supplied a further 12 assists last season and provided 2 goals and an assists in his first game this campaign so he’d certainly offer a new dimension going forward for Man Utd.