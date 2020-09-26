Ed Woodward locked in transfer talks as Man Utd look to sign £108m duo

Ed Woodward is locked in transfer talks as Manchester United look to pull off a double swoop for Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles over the coming days, according to The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes on October 5th as he’s endured a frustrating summer with Donny van de Beek United’s only significant signing so far.

The Norwegian coach wants to add another top class attacker to his ranks and Sancho has been widely touted as Man Utd’s prime target but they’ve struggled to agree terms with Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

The German giants have publicly insisted that Sancho will be staying this summer after United failed to meet their self-imposed August 10th deadline but that hasn’t deterred Solskjaer from pursuing a deal.

The Sun says chief executive Ed Woodward and transfer guru Matt Judge are locked in talks trying to get a deal done and United are ready to test Dortmund’s resolve with a formal £90m offer over the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga outfit will accept as the proposed £90m bid will fall short of their £108m asking price but The Sun says Manchester United are still confident of landing Sancho this summer.

The newspaper says the 20-year-old winger is keen on moving to Old Trafford and he’d be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s squad having become one of the best young talents in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017.

Solskjaer is also in the market for a new left-back to offer competition to Luke Shaw this season and The Sun says United are continuing to work on a deal to sign Alex Telles from Porto.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract so Porto are ready to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer and the report says they’d accept around £18m for the full-back.

No doubt United will try to drive the price-tag down further but £18m sounds like an excellent deal for Telles as he’s been one of the best attacking left-backs in Europe over the past few years.

The Brazilian contributed 13 goals and supplied a further 12 assists last season so he’d certainly be a real threat down the left flank if Man Utd are able to secure a deal to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but it looks like United are hoping to sign Sancho and Telles in what could be a £108m double swoop before the window closes in 8 days time.