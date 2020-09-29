Man Utd submit formal offer to sign South American, club confident deal will be done

Manchester United are confident of getting a deal agreed after submitting a formal £12m bid for Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to the Guardian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately trying to strengthen his squad during the closing days of the transfer window after only managing to bring in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax so far this summer.

The Norwegian coach is targeting a new left-back to offer competition for Luke Shaw this season and Telles has emerged as United’s prime target after they missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham.

Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha claimed recently that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Telles over a five-year contract worth around £3.6m-per-season so all that remains is for a deal to be struck with Porto.

It looks like United have now made their move as the Guardian are reporting that an opening £12m bid has now been submitted and there is confidence a deal will be agreed before the window closes on October 5th.

Telles is in the final year of his contract and the newspaper says Porto have been demanding around £18m for his signature but Man Utd believe a cut-price deal is there to be done as they can sign a pre-contract with the player in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how Porto respond to United’s opening bid but they won’t want to risk losing the South American for nothing so Solskjaer could be closing-in on his second summer signing.

Telles has forged a reputation as one of the most attack-minded full-backs in European football since joining Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and he contributed 13 goals and 12 assists last season alone.

The Brazilian scored 2 goals and provided another assist in Porto’s opening Primeira Liga game this season so there is no doubt he’d add a new dimension for United going forward if he moves to Old Trafford.

If Manchester United can seal a deal for Telles anywhere near £12m then it would be an excellent piece of business. Fans will hope the move is wrapped up swiftly so the club can focus on signing Jadon Sancho during the closing days of the window.