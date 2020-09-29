Man Utd open talks to sign 22-year-old star as Solskjaer targets swoop for £58m duo

Manchester United have opened talks with Watford to enquire about a deal for Ismaila Sarr after submitting an offer for Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to the Telegraph via The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately trying to strengthen his squad before the transfer window next week and a right winger is his priority as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours this season.

United have been chasing number one target Jadon Sancho all summer but they’re no closer to agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund and The Telegraph claims the Red Devils have now turned their attention to Sarr as an alternative.

The newspaper says Manchester United have made contact with Watford to discuss a potential deal for the 22-year-old as they look to try and bring-in attacking reinforcements before the window closes on October 5th.

Sarr only joined Watford from Rennes last summer in a £30m deal but The Sun suggests the Hornets could cash-in if £40m is put on the table after they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The highly-rated Senegalese international was a rare shining light in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Watford last season as he contributed 6 goals and a further 6 assists in his 30 appearances.

Obviously he’s not in the same calibre as Sancho but Sarr could be a decent back-up option if United fail to strike a deal with Dortmund and he could be one of two new recruits over the coming days.

Solskjaer is also in the market for a new left-back to offer competition to Luke Shaw this season and The Sun says Man Utd have submitted a formal opening offer for Porto star Alex Telles.

The Guardian claims the offer is worth around £12m – which falls short of Porto’s £18m asking price – but United are confident of getting a deal agreed as Telles is in the final year of his contract.

The 27-year-old would therefore be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with United in January ahead of a free transfer move next summer so Porto are going to have to cash-in now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Telles is one of the best attacking left-backs in Europe having contributed 13 goals and 12 assists last season so he’d be an exciting addition to Solskjaer’s squad if Man Utd were able to get a deal over the line.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks as though Man Utd are lining-up a potential double swoop that could cost around £58m as Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad before the window shuts.