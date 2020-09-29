[Teams] Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for League Cup clash

Tottenham Hotspur entertain Chelsea at the New Tottenham Stadium this evening in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Jose Mourinho has made several changes to his starting eleven with Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tanganga starting in defence along with Eric Dier. Serge Aurier also starts while Sergio Reguilon makes his debut on the left.

Gedson starts in midfield along with Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the bench. Steven Bergwijn supports Erik Lamela in attack with Harry Kane named among the Tottenham substitutes.

Chelsea have handed a debut to new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as Willy Caballero makes way while Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Reece James at right-back. Kurt Zouma starts alongside Fikayo Tomori with Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen given a rest.

Ben Chilwell makes his debut at left-back with Marcos Alonso dropped while Jorginho is recalled to start alongside Mateo Kovacic. N’Golo Kante is named among the Chelsea substitutes along with Ross Barkley.

Timo Werner keeps his place in attack and he’s joined by Olivier Giroud with Tammy Abraham dropping out while Callum Hudson-Odoi comes in for Kai Havertz. Mason Mount keeps his place in the starting eleven.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Alderweireld, Dier, Tanganga, Aurier, Gedson, Ndombele, Sissoko, Reguilon, Bergwijn, Lamela.

Subs: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Kane

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, James, Emerson, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Abraham